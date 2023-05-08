Supreme Court Disposes Case Related To Puri Srimandir Reforms

New Delhi: The case related to the reforms in Puri Srimandir pending in the Supreme Court came to an end today as the apex court disposed the petition after five years and 26 sittings.

The top court closed the case filed by one Mrinalini Padhi after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed all affidavit sought by the top court.

Padhi had moved the apex court seeking direction for better management of affairs at the 12th-century shrine.

“If anybody is of the opinion or view that any of the directions issued by this court are not complied with, application should be moved to the High Court, which should monitor the implementation of the directions,” the apex court said in its ruling before disposing of the petition.

While disposing the case, the court said that anyone can move to High Court if he/she feels something wrong regarding the management of the temple.