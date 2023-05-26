Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament building by President Murmu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a PIL by a lawyer seeking direction from the Central government to invite President Droupadi Murmu for the new Parliament building inauguration on May 28, Sunday.

“It’s not a function of this court to look into these things,” the top court said.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking “direction, observation or suggestion” to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India. The petition has been filed by Advocate CR Jaya Sukin.

Petitioner also claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

The petitioner refers to Article 79 of the Constitution which says that Parliament consists of the President and the two houses. It is pointed out that the President, the first citizen of the nation, has the power to summon and prorogue the Parliament sessions. It is the President who appoints the Prime Minister and other Ministers and all executive actions are taken in the name of the President. It is argued that the not inviting the President for the ceremony is a humiliation and a violation of the Constitution, a report by LiveLaw cited.

This came days after it was announced that the newly constructed Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi last Thursday inviting him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

A Lok Sabha release said that construction of the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and it symbolizes the spirit of self-reliant India.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 which is now going to be almost 100 years old.

All current members of both houses of Parliament, as well as ministers, secretaries, chief ministers, and administrators of Union territories, have been invited by the Centre.