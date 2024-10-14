New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition that alleged side effects like blood clotting from COVID-19 vaccines.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, remarked that the Public Interest Litigation was merely to sensationalize the issue.

“File a class action suit! What’s the point of this? Understand the side effects of not getting vaccinated. We don’t want to stir this up; it’s merely for creating a sensation,” the bench commented. The petition was initiated by Priya Mishra among others.

