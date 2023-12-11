Supreme Court directs ECI to conduct elections in J-K by September 30, 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Writing the judgement for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.

“We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024,” said CJI reading judgment in Article 370 matter.

The top court said no maladies in the exercise of power under Article 370(3) by the President to issue an August 2019 order. “Thus, we hold the exercise of Presidential power to be valid.”

“The power of the President under Article 370(3) to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist subsists even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly. The recommendation of the Constituent Assembly was not binding on the President. J&K Constituent Assembly was intended to be a temporary body,” the CJI said.

He added, “Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that it is a temporary provision. The marginal note says it is temporary and transitory.”

The five-judge constitution bench assembled to deliver its verdict on the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. The bench comprises Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.