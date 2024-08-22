Supreme Court debunks ‘151 mg semen’ in Kolkata doctor’s body theory

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday debunked the arguments related to the presence of 151 mg semen in the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A three-member bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, was hearing a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate doctor.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers said, “Lordships, (it is said) the PMR (post mortem report) talks about 151 mg of semen, it is in ML.”

To that, CJI Chandrachud replied, “Don’t confuse this. Don’t use social media to make arguments in the court. We have specifically now the post mortem report before us. We know what that 151 refers to. Let’s not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis.”

Several social media posts and some media reports had earlier claimed that 150mg of semen was found in the victim’s body.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had urged the public to disregard “rumours” and “narratives” surrounding the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. He emphasised the importance of trusting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently handling the investigation.

His comments come amid various speculation about the case, including false claims that the police had informed the victim’s family of a suicide and had found 150mg of semen in her body.

He categorically denied informing the victim’s family that she had committed suicide and refuted the rumour about the semen found in her body.

“Why is rumour-mongering going on even now? It is wrong that we informed the victim’s family that she had committed suicide. It is wrong that 150mg of semen were found in her body,” he said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also termed “extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor.