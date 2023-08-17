Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Lawyer, Judicial Officer As Orissa HC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the names of a Supreme Court lawyer and a judicial officer for appointment as judges of the Orissa High Court.

The two persons who have been recommended are advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and Judicial Officer Ananda Chandra Behera.

In its resolution published on the Supreme Court website, the Collegium noted that government gave good inputs on personal and professional side for both the candidates.

With respect to advocate Mishra, the resolution noted that he has a standing of 30 years at the Bar and is an advocate-on-record in Supreme Court for the Odisha government.

“He has a sizeable practice at the Bar which is reflected in his average professional income. Having regard to the above, the Collegium is of the considered view that Shri Sibo Sankar Mishra is suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Orissa,” it was stated.

The resolution for judicial officer Behera noted his elevation would involve supersession of some senior judicial officers. However, the Collegium expressed its agreement with the views of the High Court Collegium in not forwarding the names of the superseded candidates.