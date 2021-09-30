Supreme Court Collegium Approves Appointment Of 4 Judges To Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of 4 new Judges to the Orissa High Court. They are advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, and Judicial Officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following persons as Judges in the Orissa High Court and 1 new Judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” the collegium said in a statement.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended transfer of as many as three judges to the Orissa High Court.

This apart, the Collegium has also recommended transfer of Orissa High Court Judge Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra to the Uttarakhand High Court.