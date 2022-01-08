Supreme Court asks Centre to respond on PIL demanding state-wise minority determination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Centre a month to respond to a petition for classifying religious minorities based on their population in each state and transferred to itself similar petitions pending before three high courts.

In August 2020, the court issued notice to the Centre on the petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay but no response was forthcoming from the Centre. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre on Friday and requested for a week’s time to file response.

The petition asked that the Centre be told to lay down guidelines for the identification of minority communities at the state-level “to ensure that only those religious and linguistic groups which are socially, economically, politically non-dominant and numerically inferior, can establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”

The petition has made three union ministries – Home, Law and Justice, and Minority Affairs – as parties to the petition. The court agreed to take up the matter after seven weeks.