The Supreme Court of India has highlighted the nationwide issue of snakebites and urged the Centre to collaborate with states to ensure the availability of anti-venom and proper treatment in medical facilities.

The court emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to address this public health crisis, which results in approximately 58,000 fatalities annually in India. The plea filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi seeks directions to make anti-venom available at health centres, government hospitals, and medical colleges, and to conduct public awareness campaigns to reduce mortality, especially in rural areas.

