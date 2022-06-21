Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators meets FIFA-AFC team

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators appointed by the Honourable Supreme Court comprising of Justice Anil Dave (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. SY Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner, India), and Mr. Bhaskar Ganguly (Former Indian Football Team Captain) had a constructive and cordial meeting with the joint team of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation in New Delhi today (June 21, 2022), wherein everyone discussed working forward together for the cause of Indian Football.

The joint FIFA and AFC team is being represented by AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, AFC Deputy General Secretary of Member Association Division Mr. Vahid Kardany, along with three members from FIFA – Mr. Kenny Jean Marie, Mr. Nodar Akhalkatsi, and Mr. Prince Rufus, FIFA RDO. Mr. Purushottam Kattel, and Mr. Yogesh Desai are the other members of the joint team.