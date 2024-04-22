Supporters of Odisha Congress leaders Jayant Bhoi create ruckus at party office after ticket denial

Bhubaneswar: Party workers and supporters of Congress leader Jayant Bhoi, who was hopeful of a ticket in Jayadev Assembly constituency, created ruckus at the party office after he was denied a ticket. In his place, Krushna Sagaria was fielded by the party in the seat.

Bhoi’s supporters shouted slogans against the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak and wanted to know why Sagaria was given a ticket in Jayadev constituency while he belongs to a place 700 km away. They clamoured for an immediate change of the party’s decision and reconsideration of Bhoi’s candidature.

Scores of supporters of Congress leader Nishikant Mishra rocked the party office as the party denied a ticket to him for the Pipili Assembly segment.

They shouted slogans against the PCC chief Sarat Pattanayak and the party’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.