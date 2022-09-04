Superstar Singer 2: Mohammad Faiz from Arunita Kanjilal’s team wins; Mani is 1st runner up

Mumbai: Mohammad Faiz from Arunita Kanjilal’s team win the show with flying colours. The 14-year-old from Jodhpur was competing against Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R Babu and Rituraj from Kerala.

After giving a tough competition to the finalist, Mohammad Faiz was crowned as the Singing Ka Kal in Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

Aptly titled as the ‘Future Voice of Romance’ by Akshay Kumar and other B-town celebrities, Mohammad Faiz brought alive his passion for music on stage through his mesmerizing performances. With his first performance on the song ‘Khamoshiyan’ in the audition round, 14-year-old Faiz found a special place in the hearts of the judges and audience alike. From there on there was no looking back for Faiz has he wowed the judges, audience and all the celebrity guest with his magical voice. He was given the title of ‘India’s young singing sensation’ by judge Himesh Reshammiya who also gave him an opportunity with his first ever singing break – Merre Liye.