Superstar Rajinikanth Praises Team Ganapath, Wishes The Film A Grand Success

Pooja Entertainment’s Magnum Opus ‘Ganapath A Hero Is Born’ has finally been released on the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. While the trailer and the songs have been welcomed with a positive response, the actioner has also kick-started its journey at the ticket window with positive word of mouth. Several celebrities from the industry have praised and showered their best wishes on the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer. In a recent surprise, Superstar Rajinikanth has come forward and conveyed his best wishes and blessings to the entire team of Ganapath.

Superstar Rajinikanth this morning took to his social media and shared his best wishes to India’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff and the team of Ganapath by captioning,

“My hearty wishes to @ITIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.

#tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu”

My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.#tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 20, 2023

The film is carrying sky-high buzz among the masses and having received the wishes from the superstar Rajinikanth shows how the film is making noise across the nation and not just the fans and the audiences, every industry person is showing their love and support to one of the biggest action films of the year ‘Ganapath:A Hero Is Born’.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is now released in worldwide cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.