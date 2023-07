Puri: The July full Moon is a supermoon, and is popularly known as the Buck Moon. It is the first supermoon of 2023, and reached full illumination in the skies at 7:39 am EDT (5:09 pm IST) on July 3.

Sunset occured in India at around 6-7 pm IST, because of which people were able to see the supermoon after the Moon reached full illumination. Also, the Moon will appear full through Tuesday night.