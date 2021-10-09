Super Kings, Capitals lock horns in battle to gain Ticket To Final

Dubai: Cricket fans are going to witness a blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will lock horn with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The team that wins the battle in Dubai will earn a direct ticket to the IPL 2021 final as a reward for finishing top-two in the league stage.

DC finished as the top team in the league stage with 10 wins from 14 games. They will be heading into the CSK clash on the back of a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore but that rare blemish shouldn’t worry Pant as his team has performed like a well-oiled machine throughout this season.

Capitals’ 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistency which didn’t dip even after the COVID-19 forced break.

Similarly, the Super Kings are now back in familiar settings of play-off rounds, something that they have been done 11 out of 12 times although losing three matches on the bounce wouldn’t have amused their all-conquering skipper Dhoni.

DC are likely to get back the services of star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been out of action since limping out of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22. The Australian’s return will be a big boost for a side which already boasts of the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

CSK meanwhile, also have a strong squad available for selection for the big game despite with just Sam Curran out injured. As much as one speaks about team effort, no one knows more than Dhoni that T20 is perhaps one form of cricket, where individuals win matches and he will need the very best from his players to outwit and outclass a strong team like Delhi Capitals.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.