Super Foods To Keep You Energetic All Day

New Delhi: Low energy can lead to sleepiness, less productivity, and many other problems. It can have a great impact on your lifestyle as well as work. Don’t worry this article will help you to boost your energy.

Whole Grain Bread

Whole Grain Bread is a great source of fibre, vitamin E, and B complex that give you sustained energy, which in turn provide you long-lasting energy. Have it in brunch and you will feel less lethargic.

Kiwifruit

Kiwifruit is an essential ingredient that helps you in being active as its rich in copper and vitamin C.

Flax Seeds

Consuming flax seeds on daily basis can help you to strengthen your immunity and also help in energy production, as it is known to contain Omega 3 fatty acids (EpFAs).

Berries

Berries are known to be a rich source of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins that keeps you physically and mentally active throughout the day. An extremely nutritious food, berries have very few calories that can also help you lose those extra inches.