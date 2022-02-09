Sunrisers Hyderabad Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of Mega Auction

Hyderabad: SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday shared their new jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Hyderabad-based outfit took to Twitter to share the picture of its redesigned apparel.

The new kit has the team’s primary colour orange with a stroke of black on the sleeves and collar. “Presenting our new jersey. The #OrangeArmour for the #OrangeArmy,” SRH tweeted.

After finishing last in the IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad made some big moves by releasing their star campaigner Rashid Khan. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Jason Holder, and Jason Roy were also not part of the SRH retained list.

SRH have named a new think tank for IPL 2022 with former West Indies captain Brian Lara being appointed the batting coach of the SRH squad and he will also be a strategic advisor for the 2016 winners, while ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will be their fast bowling coach for the upcoming season.

Former India batsman Heman Badani has been named the fielding coach and scout, while ex-Australian opener Simon Katich will be SRH’s assistant coach. All the new recruits on the support staff will be working under head coach Tom Moody, while Muttiah Muralitharan will continue to serve as the strategy and spin bowling coach.

SRH managed just six points, losing 11 out of 14 matches and finishing at the bottom of the table. Warner, who led them to their only IPL title in 2016 and is among the highest run scorers of all time in the history of the tournament, was dropped unceremoniously from captaincy and eventually the team itself last season after making some low totals.