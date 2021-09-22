Sunrisers Hyderabad Put 135 Target Before Delhi Capitals

Dubai: Again bowlers shined in another tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball and both restricted SRH to 134/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Anrich Nortje (2-12), Kagiso Rabada (3-37), and Axar Patel (2-21) bamboozled the opposition with their pace, accuracy, and length.

For, SRH Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) were the only two batsmen who managed to score more than 20 runs.

Axar Patel got Jason Holder (10) in the 16th over. Kagiso Rabada removed dangerous-looking Abdul Samad (28) in the 19th over but conceded 14 runs. Rashid Khan (22) played an important cameo for SRH before getting run out in the last over of the innings. Sandeep Sharma (0) got run out in the last ball of the innings.

Brief Scores: SunRisers Hyderabad (Abdul Samad 28, Rashid Khan 22; Kagiso Rabada 3-37, Anrich Nortje 2-12) vs Delhi Capitals)