Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Mumbai: Chasing a 163-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Kane Williamson (57) and Abhishek Sharma (42) added a solid 64 runs to set the platform. Nicholas Pooran (34*) and Aiden Markram (12*) then took SRH home with five balls to spare. Earlier, sent in to bat first, skipper Hardik Pandya (50*) and Abhinav Manohar (35) helped Gujarat Titans post 162 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans, on Monday, suffered their first defeat of IPL 2022 as Kane Williamson inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad to an 8-wicket victory with a gritty half-century. After starting their season with back-to-back defeats, the Sunrisers have bounced back with big wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The result means Titans have now dropped down to the fifth spot but Sunrisers remain intact at number 8.

It was an all-round performance from Sunrisers which outclassed Hardik Pandya’s Titans in all three departments.