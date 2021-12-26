Sunny Leone’s ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’ Song: Saregama To Change Lyrics & Name Of Track

Saregama, India’s oldest music label, on Sunday announced that it will be changing the lyrics and the name of music video ‘Madhuban mein Radhika, featuring Sunny Leone.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, the music company in a post wrote, “in light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next three days.”

The announcement of Saregama comes hours after the MP minister alleged that the video hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Today, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video.

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor’s latest track titled ‘Madhuban mein Radhika’, composed by Shaarib and Toshi & features Sunny Leone, was released on December 22. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film ‘Kohinoor’.

However, the song did not go down too well with the netizens and started facing backlash on social media platforms after launched on YouTube. As the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, netizens too have slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to “sensual” moves by the actor in her dance.

Priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, who accused the actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance.

The Mathura priests have demanded a ban on the song “Madhuban mein Radhika nache”, where Sunny Leone performed “sensual” moves.