Sunny Leone’s Item Song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ Major Wrath From Mathura Priests

Mathura: Sizzling Bollywood Beauty, Sunny Leone’s latest video album is facing wrath from Priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, who accused the actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance.

Meanwhile, the Mathura priests have demanded a ban on the song “Madhuban mein Radhika nache”, where Sunny Leone performed “sensual” moves.

The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

As the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, netizens too have slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to “sensual” moves by the actor in her dance.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album. Unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India,” said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Leone’s dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.