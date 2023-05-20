Sunny Leone Stuns In A Printed Dress

Sunny Leone on Saturday treated her fans with pictures in a printed dress and she is a stunner in all seasons.

She posted a bunch of photographs of hers and captioned: ” Such a pretty dress!”

Sunny Leone will soon be debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Before her grand appearance at the festival, Sunny shared pictures in a printed dress with a thigh-high slit.

Sunny looked drop-dead gorgeous in the printed dress

Sunny went for a glossy makeup look and styled her hair in a bun

Sunny will be at the Cannes 2023 for her upcoming film Kennedy which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Sunny will soon be debuting at the Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming film ‘Kennedy’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. She will co-star in Kennedy alongside TV actor Rahul Bhat.