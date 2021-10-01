Sunny Kaushal’s ‘Shiddat’ Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

New Delhi: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer ‘Shiddat’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie is directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Shiddat’s screenplay is by Shirdhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, whereas the film’s music is by Sachin Jigar, Manan Bhardwaj, and Gourov Dasgupta. Bhardwaj will also be making his singing debut with the romantic drama. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty

The Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also tweeted regarding the film. Have a look:

HOW TO WATCH SHIDDAT-

Shiddat was originally slated to release in theatres in September 2020, but like countless cinema projects from around the world, was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The production team followed the recent trend in the industry and opted for a direct OTT release. Shiddat will now launch exclusively through the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service on October 1st (today).

The platform offers three subscription packages that will provide access to Shiddat, Premium, Mobile, and Super.

The Mobile plan can only be watched through one mobile or tablet device, priced at Rs 499 a year. Super subscription package comes with all the benefits of premium across multiple devices, currently costing new customers just Rs 899 a year. The Premium bundle includes all regional language movies, can be watched on two devices at a time, and costs Rs 299 a month, or Rs 1499 per year.