Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Marries Girlfriend Drisha Acharya  

Mumbai: Actor Karan Deol on Sunday tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends here.

Karan, son of actor Sunny Deol and grandson of Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra, shared the news on Instagram.

“You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” he wrote alongside photographs from the ceremony that took place at Taj Lands End.

While the groom opted for an ivory sherwani, the bride wore a bright red lehenga.

Dharmendra was seen dancing at Karan’s wedding procession along with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Actor Abhay Deol and other family members also attended the wedding.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon attended the sangeet ceremony along with their families on Saturday.