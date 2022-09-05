Sunny Deol Starrer Chup Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The trailer upcoming thriller Chup, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary is out.

Talking about the film, it is a psychological thriller, the film sees Sunny Deol trying to track down a serial killer — an unusual one at that, as this particular criminal carves stars into his victim’s bodies as they kill them.

The film was announced on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt last year. Balki said that Chup is an “ode to the sensitive artiste”.