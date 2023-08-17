Sunny Deol Scolds Fan Seeking Selfie At Airport; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Thursday made headlines after a video of the Bollywood star surfaced online, showing him purportedly getting angry with a fan who was trying to click a picture with him.

In the video, doing the rounds of X, formerly Twitter, Deol is seen making his way out of an airport when a fan comes close to the actor and attempts to click a selfie. When the fan took time to capture the photo, a visibly annoyed Gadar 2 star tells him in Punjabi: “Lai na photo (take the photo)”.

The clip comes two days after another video showed Deol, who is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, getting annoyed after a couple of female fans tried to touch him while trying to click a photo with him.

Several users criticised the actor on X for his behaviour with the fans with a few attributing it to the success of his latest movie Gadar 2.