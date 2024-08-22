Sunita Williams configures metal 3D printer to test how it works in space

Washington: In a pivotal move towards autonomy in space, NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps and Sunita Williams have successfully set up a metal 3D printer on the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant leap in NASA’s quest to enhance manufacturing for prolonged space missions.

In the Columbus laboratory module, the astronauts removed the Metal 3D printer from the European Drawer Rack-2 (EDR-2) to retrieve a stainless steel sample produced in orbit. After replacing a substrate within the printer, they reinstalled it into the EDR-2.

This procedure is integral to research aimed at understanding the behaviour of metal 3D printing in space’s distinct microgravity and radiation conditions.

The capability to fabricate tools and components as needed during space missions could transform crew operations on long journeys to the Moon, Mars, and further.

Sunita Williams, also the pilot for Boeing’s imminent Crew Flight Test, highlighted the technology’s significance: “As we gear up for more extended missions away from Earth, the ability to generate what we require in space is vital. This 3D printer could be transformative for future explorers.”

The triumph of metal 3D printing in zero gravity could drastically diminish the frequency of resupply missions from Earth, thus making deep space expeditions more viable and cost-effective. Moreover, it paves the way for the production of bespoke tools and medical equipment, customized for specific mission demands.

As NASA and its global allies forge ahead in expanding the frontiers of space travel, innovations in in-space manufacturing, such as this metal 3D printer, are set to play an essential role in safeguarding the well-being and success of astronauts on future missions.