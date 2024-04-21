Sunita Kejriwal, Kalpana Soren top INDIA bloc leaders in Ranchi’s Ulgulan Nyay rally today

Ranchi: Leaders from 14 political parties, including Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Lalu Prasad, NC’s Farooq Abdullah, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are set to participate in opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay rally’ scheduled in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Sunday, April 21.

In what could be seen as an INDIA bloc’s ‘show of strength’, the rally will be led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground.

In a joint press conference, the bloc leaders claimed that the rally has the support of 28 parties and over five lakh people from across the state will take part in it.

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Saturday claimed the Centre’s “dictatorial” approach would be exposed during the opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay rally’.

Champai Soren said after the arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren, the JMM carried out a ‘Nyay Yatra’ across the state seeking justice for him. “We need to stop the dictatorship and save our democracy and the constitution. Everyone knows what happened in Jharkhand and Delhi. We will expose the dictatorial approach of the Centre at the mega rally,” he said.

The rally would be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, JMM leader Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren among top leaders from several INDIA parties.

JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said they have received consent from the leaders of 14 parties till Wednesday.