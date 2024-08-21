Sunita, Butch to be on ISS longer than expected

Washington: NASA is assessing how to safely return astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Although no final date for their return has been set, NASA and Boeing plan to conduct two additional assessment meetings regarding the Starliner and its systems.

The astronauts, who have been on a test flight since June 2024 to evaluate the Starliner’s capabilities, have faced significant challenges, including thruster failures and helium leaks, which have raised concerns about the spacecraft’s safe return to Earth.

NASA officials have stressed the importance of using the available time to make an informed decision, with Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for space operations, indicating that a decision is expected by the last week of August.

A potential switch to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon would necessitate changes to the current launch schedules and operations due to the ISS’s limited docking ports. Despite the uncertainty of their return, the astronauts continue to conduct scientific research and maintenance aboard the ISS.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, involving both Boeing and SpaceX, seeks to provide reliable and cost-effective transport to and from the ISS. While Boeing is confident in the Starliner’s mission completion, NASA’s decision will hinge on further data analysis from recent ground tests and the spacecraft’s orbital performance.

This decision will impact future crewed missions and the partnership between NASA and its commercial partners.