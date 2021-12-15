Sunil Kumar Bansal Appointed New DGP Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha. He will replace incumbent DGP Abhay.

Bansal, a 1987-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Soon after the announcement, DGP Abhay took to Twitter and wrote: ” We welcome the appointment of Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal as DGP of Odisha and look forward to his leadership. Wishing him a memorable tenure.”

Earlier, the state government had issued a notification, allowing Abhay to retire from service on December 31.

The 1986-batch IPS officer, who was appointed as DGP on November 20, 2019, assumed charge on December 9 that year. Though he was scheduled to retire in June 2021, the government extended his tenure by six months to meet a Supreme Court directive of a minimum period of two years of service for a DGP. Abhay is the first Odisha DGP, who discharged his duty for two full years as stipulated by the apex court.