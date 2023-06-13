Sunil Chhetri Announces Pregnancy With Goal Celebration

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri, star Indian football player and one of the greatest ever to have represented India at the international level, gave a pleasant surprise to his fans when he announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby.

He did so in style with a unique celebration after netting a goal in India’s match against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup 2023. Chhetri’s goal was the difference between the two sides as India registered a 1-0 win over their opponent.

The match, which was played at the Kalinga Stadium on June 12, saw Chhetri produce a moment of brilliance as his 81st minute strike put India in the lead.

What followed was rather unexpected as after the goal, Chhetri picked the ball and put it inside his jersey announcing that he is soon-to-be a father. His celebration stole the limelight and a video of his left-footed goal followed by the celebration was shared by the official handle of the Indian football team.