New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday appointed senior general secretary of BJP UP, Sunil Bansal as the in-charge of Odisha unit.

Bansal has been appointed as the in-charge of the State unit BJP replacing D Purandeswari.

The development cme two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha on August 8.

Bansal has also been appointed as the State in-chare of West Bengal and Telangana.