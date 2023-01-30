Suniel Shetty’s Emotional Note For Athiya Shetty Will Make You Go Aww; Check Here

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, who have been dating for quite a few years now, tied the knot on January 23rd. Just yesterday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony.

Now, Suniel Shetty has also shared the same picture on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt note for Athiya.

Suniel Shetty penned a lovely note for his daughter, and wrote, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes … love you my baby … stay blessed always @athiyashetty.”

