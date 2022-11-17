Suniel Shetty Speaks Up On ‘Rumours’ Of Kartik Aaryan Replacing Akshay Kumar In Hera Pheri 3

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been in the headlines after Paresh Rawal confirmed that he will be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Ever since there were rumours doing rounds on the internet that Kartik actor has replaced Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suniel Shetty addressed the rumours and told them that Kartik has been in talks with the makers for a ‘completely different character. “Akshay cannot be replaced. So, there’s no argument,” said Suniel. Thereafter he also expressed his disappointment with Akshay not being a part of Hera Pheri 3. Additionally, he said, “What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened,”

Talking about the franchise, Hera Pheri first was released in 2000. Later, a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006.