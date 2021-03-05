Sundergarh Records Highest Temp At 39°C

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centres on Friday said that a high of 39.0 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

According to IMD, yesterday’s trough in westerlies along Long.88°E and Lat.22°N at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Following this, dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Khurda and Angul. Moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj of North Interior Odisha. it added.

“Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, above normal at a few places and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha & South Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

They were below normal at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over the districts of NorthOdisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha”

While the highest maximum temperature of 39.0 degree C was recorded at Sundergarh, the lowest minimum temperature of 13.0 degree C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 05.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.03.2021).

1. Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.03.2021).

1. Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast: No large change both in maximum temperature (Day temperature) and minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days. Also maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be above normal by 2-4 0C at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

1. Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak.

Farmers warning (for next 24 hours): NIL

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: Fog or mist in the morning and Partly cloudy sky later. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 39°C and 22°C respectively.

Observations of Bhubaneswar recorded at 0830 hours IST of 05.03.2021