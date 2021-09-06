Sundergarh Medical College To Be Functional From Next Year: Odisha Health Min

Bhubaneswar: The Sundergarh Medical College and Hospital will be functional from next year and preparations have commenced for the admission of 2022-23 academic year, stated Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in the state Assembly today.

The medical college will function with 100 seats while the hospital will have 500 beds for which 271 staffers will be employed, informed the Minister to the House.

On December 13, 2013, the state government had signed an MOU with public sector power major NTPC to develop infrastructure for establishing a 500-bed hospital with medical college. Accordingly, construction work of the said hospital-cum-medical college started in 2014 and it was completed about a few months back.