Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Michael Gets A Release Date: Check Out Latest Poster 

New Delhi: Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film titled Michael has finally got a release date in 2023. The makers shared a new poster to announce the official release date of the film.

Michael will be released worldwide in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on February 3, 2023.

Take A Look At The Post:

Directed by Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Ranjit Jeyakodi will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after the 2017 film Puriyaatha Puthir starring Gayathrie Shankar.