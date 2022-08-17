Sundarpada area flooded due to water from Daya River, SRC asks BMC to intervene

Bhubaneswar: While rivers across Odisha continue to remain swollen, the Backwater from Daya river entered Sundarpada area in outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Water from Daya River has inundated the low-lying areas in Sundarpada. Meanwhile, the locals alleged that there is power outage and no drinking water supply in the area. Reportedly, people have been vacating their houses.

ODRAF teams have also been rescuing the people from the inundated areas.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action in regard to the flooding in Sundarpada area of the city.

After being apprised that Sundarpada has been flooded since yesterday but no action has been taken to pump the water out, Jena said that houses in low-lying areas will be facing some problems of inundation. He, however, asked the BMC to intervene and dewater the area.