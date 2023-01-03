Sundargarh: Three Booked After Woman Alleges Gangrape

Sundargarh: Police here have booked three persons for allegedly gangraping a woman. The incident was reported under Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the woman, who sells fish to earn a living, was returning home after her work when four persons waylaid her and took the victim to an isolated place where they outraged her modesty.

Later, the victim approached the police station and filed a complaint against the four youths.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. While three persons have been detained in connection with the case, the fourth accused is yet to be nabbed.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.