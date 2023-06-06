Sundargarh Rural Works Dept Engineer Under Vigilance Scanner
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at the various properties linked to Sanjay Kumar Behera, assistant engineer in the Rural Works Division of Odisha’s Sundargarh district following allegations of allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by the official.
The searches are being conducted at places in Sundargarh and Bhadrak districts including the following:
- A double-storeyed residential building of Behera located at Bhadrak Town in Bhadrak district.
- The residential house of Behera is located in his native village Bonth in the Bhadrak district.
- The office chamber of Behera located inside the office of SE, RW Division, Sundargarh.
- The residential house of his relative located at Sindola village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak.
- The office chamber of Behera at the office of AE, RW Sub-Division, Lephripada, where he was also in charge of the office.
- The government residential quarter of the Behera located at the RW Office campus, Lephripada, in Sundargarh.
