Sundargarh Police Launches Year-Round Training Facility In Football

Sundargarh: Sundargarh Police launched a year-round training facility in football for children in the age group of 6-16 years. The training will be provided by experienced coaches of Ardor football academy (AFA) who are certified by Manchester United as Grassroots soccer coach.

A conducive environment will be provided to the kids along with looking after their dietary needs and logistical support.

Reportedly, it is a community policing initiative of Sundargarh Police with an aim to involve local children in sports in order to improve community participation and in turn reduce the use of drugs and involvement in criminal activities. Approximately 200 kids will benefit from this initiative in the first phase. Based on the output the program will be further modified.

The program was launched today in presence of IG WR Kavita Jalan, Collector cum DM Sundargarh Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, and SP Sundargarh Sagarika Nath at the Eklavya ground in Reserve Police Lines, Sundargarh. A demo match was conducted between the local team and kids from the slum areas of Saliasahi, Bhubaneswar who are presently being trained by the AFA.