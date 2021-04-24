Jual Oram
Jual Oram (File Pic)
Breaking

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram Tests Positive For COVID-19

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister and sitting Member of Parliament from Sundargarh, Jual Oram was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The senior BJP leader took to Twitter to inform about his test reports. Oram further urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and take required precautions.

