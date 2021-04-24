Sundargarh MP Jual Oram Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister and sitting Member of Parliament from Sundargarh, Jual Oram was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
The senior BJP leader took to Twitter to inform about his test reports. Oram further urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and take required precautions.
I underwent #Covid-19 test today & it has turned out positive.
Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.
— Jual Oram (@jualoram) April 24, 2021