Sundargarh: Man Climbs Tower, Rescued After Four Hours

Sundargarh: A man, said to be mentally-ill, who climbed atop a mobile tower, was rescued by the fire department personnel after four hours of efforts on Monday evening.

The incident was reported from Olhani village under Hatibari police limits of Sundargarh district.

According to reports, some locals spotted the mentally ill man and alerted the fire department official about the same. On being informed, the firefighters reached the spot and brought him down from the 60-ft high tower.

Till the last report came in, Hatibari Police admitted him to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.