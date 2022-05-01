Sundargarh: Drunk Father Kills 3 Children, Dumps Bodies In Well

Sundergarh: A man allegedly killed his three children and dumped their bodies in a well near his house at Kula village under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday night.

The accused father Pandu Munda is on the run. Though the exact reason behind the murders is unclear, it is suspected that the accused committed the crime in an inebriated condition.

His wife, Dhubuli lodged a complaint with Koida police regarding this matter.

According to the accused’s wife Dhubuli, Munda was involved in a heated argument with her last night. He was in an inebriated condition while the scuffle escalated.

Following this, Munda attacked her with an axe. In a bid to save her life, Dhubuli fled from the spot.

Today morning as she returned home, Dhubuli spotted the bodies of her three children – Seema (5), Raju (2), and a two-month-old baby girl, in a nearby well.

“My husband killed our three children and threw their bodies in the well,” she stated in the complaint.

On the basis of her complaint, Koida police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab munda. The bodies of the three children have been sent for autopsy, the police said.