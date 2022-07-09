Sundargarh District Admin Steps Up Covid Control Measures, Focuses On Testing & Treatment

Sundargarh: In view of the prevailing Covid situation, the Sundargarh District Administration has made necessary preparations to contain spread and ramped up the health care system.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr. Saroj Kumar Mishra said the primary focus of the Covid control measures in the district has been Testing, Tracking, Treatment (3T) and Vaccination. Moreover, steps are being taken to sensitise people about proper adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

“It is observed that Covid infections have been on the rise in the state. Keeping this in mind, the Sundargarh District Administration is making the required preparations to contain the spread of the virus while strengthening the healthcare facilities. At present, the rate of infection in the district has been around 5-6 percent. Therefore, people should not panic and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). They should use face masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing,” said Dr. Mishra.

He said testing has been scaled up in the district in order to identify the infected people. At present, 400 Rapid Antigen and 450 RTPCR testing is being carried out every day. Efforts are being made to enhance the existing capacity.

Side by side, Dr. Mishra said, 30 beds at the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and 20 at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) have been kept ready for the treatment of Covid patients. Provision of Ventilator and Oxygen has been made at these facilities. Moreover, the Administration has asked private hospitals in Rourkela to make the necessary arrangements for providing treatment to Covid patients.

Special Flu Clinics have started functioning at the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital and RGH. Those having cold or flu symptoms have been advised to visit these clinics and get themselves checked for Covid.

Symptomatic and infected people have been advised to take treatment in home isolation. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) is regularly visiting the homes of the infected people and keeping tabs on their health. In the event any complication is noticed in the infected person/s, arrangements are being made to shift them to hospitals for further treatment.

An Integrated Survey has started in the district since June 21 under which ASHA workers have been taking door-to-door health record of the residents. During the survey, the ASHA workers are especially tracking Leprosy, Malaria, Dengue, Diarrhoea as well as Covid symptomatic people. Those having symptoms of cold and fever have been advised to undergo Covid test, Dr. Mishra said.

As part of the preventive measures, vaccination of beneficiaries belonging to various age groups has been scaled up along with the administration of precautionary dose, he added.