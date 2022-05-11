Sundargarh Dist Admin Provides Free Hotel Management Courses To Mining-Affected Students At SIHM, Balangir

Sundargarh/Rourkela: Eligible students belonging to all sections from the six mining-affected blocks of Sundargarh district can enrol themselves at the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), Balangir free of cost for various degree and diploma courses during the current academic session (2022-23).

Apart from them, students from the SC and ST categories of all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district can also avail the free education facility at the said institute.

This facility has been extended by the Sundargarh District Administration under its skill development initiative to educate and empower youths and also to open new vistas of livelihood opportunities for them. Collector and DM, Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has appealed students and youth in the district to avail the opportunity with a view to realise their career dreams.

Principal of the institute, Suresh Kumar Eknath said the admission process has already begun and interested candidates from Sundargarh district can directly take admission at the institute by producing their educational certificates and proof of residence. The last date for application in different programmes has been fixed on July 31.

The entire expenses for admission and completion of the course by the students are being borne by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Sundargarh. It includes course fee, hostel (boarding) and food expenses.

As a DMF sponsored project, priority is being given to students from the six mining affected blocks—Koira, Lahunipara, Hemgir, Kutra, Kuarmunda and Rajgangpur- while the same has been extended to SC/ST students from all 17 blocks as well.

The Sundargarh district administration had signed an MoU with SIHM, Balangir with a view to provide free education and training to students from the mining affected blocks in Hotel Management courses as it offers tremendous career and growth opportunities.

So far, 50 students from the district (10 in 2020-21 and 40 in 2021-22 academic sessions) have been benefitted under the scheme. Students who have completed their 10+2 or Std 10 can apply for the various degree and diploma courses offered by the institute. The alumni from the institute from Sundargarh district have successfully been placed in some of the prime tourism and hospitality enterprises across the country.

The state government-run institute, which is regarded as one of the leading institutions of its kind in the country, provides three-year degree course (B.Sc) in Hospitality and Hotel Administration while one and a half year diplomas are offered in Food Production, Food and Beverage Service, House Keeping, Front Office Operation, Bakery and Confectionary as well as Craftsmanship Certificate Course in Food Production and Patisserie.

This apart, Craftsmanship Certificate Course in Food and Beverage Service of six month duration is also offered by the institute.

SIHM has carved a niche for itself for the extensive practical training it offers to the students which are backed by modern equipments and use of computers.