A police officer was critically injured after a miscreant shot him with an arrow in the Bonai area of Sundergarh district on Tuesday.

The Inspector-in-charge of Mahulpada police station in Rourkela has been hospitalised for treatment at Bonai Hospital.

According to sources, a man climbed atop the roof of Bada Jala School in Mahulpada, threatening to harm people with a bow and arrow, causing widespread panic.

On intimation from locals, the IIC arrived at the village. However, the man shot him with an arrow, which penetrated his hand and he was hospitalised.

Following the incident, SDPO, along with additional forces, reached the scene. Efforts were underway to apprehend the man till the last report came in.