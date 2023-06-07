Sundargarh Assistant Engineer Held In DA Case; “Possesed” 333% In Excess Of His Known Sources Of Income

Bhubaneswar: Sanjaya Kumar Behera, Assistant Engineer, office of Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Division, Sundargarh, Dist-Sundargarh has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and is being forwarded to the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 333% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.13 dated 07.06.2023 has been registered against Sri Sanjaya Kumar Behera, Assistant Engineer and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Sanjaya Kumar Behera, Asst.Engineer and his family members;

1) 1 double storeyed building of total area of 5,000 Sqft. at Jagannathpur, Bhadrak town.

2) 1 single storeyed building at native village Bonth, Dist-Bhadrak.

3) 2 Plots in Bhadrak and Jajpur town.

i) A piece of land vide plot No.861/1728 under Khata No.290/797, Mauza-Jagannathpur, Bhadrak Town.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.530/3818 under Khata No.771/781, Mauza- Chandama, Jajpur.

4) Bank, Postal deposits and Insurance deposits worth approx Rs.1.67 Crores.

5) Gold jewellery approx 200 gms.

6) Cash, 2 two wheelers & household articles worth approx Rs.10.50 Lakhs.

Besides, Rs 81.80 lakhs spent on medical education for his two children was also found.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sanjaya Kumar Behera, Asst. Engineer, office of Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Division, Sundargarh, Dist-Sundargarh were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 333% in excess of his known sources of income.