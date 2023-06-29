Suna Besha Darshan of Holy Trinity To Continue Till Midnight

Puri: In view of a huge crowd of devotees coming into Puri to witness the Holy Trinity in golden attire, the Suna Besha darshan timing has been extended by an hour, till 12 am.

As per reports, scores of devotees are still thronging the Pilgrim Town to witness Lord Jagannath, and His siblings— Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra— basking in golden glory during the Suna Besha ritual.

Buses and 4-wheelers moving towards Talabania | 6 PM, 29th June, 2023 #RathaYatra2023 #Puri pic.twitter.com/WunZ6vFtjl — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) June 29, 2023

Despite traffic regulations and advisories, all the roads to Puri are witnessing traffic congestions and the parking lots are crowded with vehicles.

Taking into consideration the rush of devotees, the Temple administration has decided to extend the Suna Besha darshan timing till midnight so that devotees can catch a glimpse of the Deities in thier golden attire.