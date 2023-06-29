Suna Besha: Countless Devotees Witness Holy Trinity In Their Golden Avatar

Puri: The Holy Trinity on Thursday (29 June) adorned the divine glittering golden attire atop their gigantic wooden chariots as countless devotees witnessed the most awaited “Suna Besha” ritual in Puri.

After hours of decoration by the servitors, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were bedecked with gold jewellery and scores of devotees were mesmerized to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity in their Golden Avatar.

Suna Besha is observed five times a year. Generally, the attire rituals are conducted on Bijaya Dashami, Kartik Purnima, Pausa Purnima, Magha Purnima & Asadha Ekadashi.

While on the first four occasions, the Suna Besha is observed inside the temple on Ratna Singhasana, the Suna Besha is also observed with the deities atop the chariots in front of Srimandir a day after the Bahuda Yatra.

Suna Besha, also called as the Rajadhiraj Besha, is a special niti (ritual) that symbolises the magnificence of the Supreme Lord.

The deities adorned nearly 138 kinds of gold ornaments including Kiriti, Sribhuja, Sripahara, Kundala, Baghadamali, Ghagera, and Kadambamali among others.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath basks with Sri Payar (Foot), Sri Bhuja, Kiriti, Odiani, Chandra Surya, Kana, Adakari, Ghagada Mali, Kadamba Mali, Tilak, Chandrika, Alaka, Jhobakanthi, Chandra Surya, Swarna Chakra, Ropya Sankha, Harida, Kadamba Mali and Sevati Mali.

Goddess Subhadra is also attired with some eye-popping gold ornaments during the Suna Besha ritual like Kiriti, Odiani, Kana, Surya, Chandra, Ghagada mali, Kadamba Mali, Tadagi and Sevati mali.

Lord Balabhadra is adorned with various types of gold ornaments like Sri Payar (Foot), Sri bhuja (Hand) Sri Kirit Odhiyani Kundar (Ear Ring ), Surya, Chandra, Adakani, Khagada, Kadamba, Tilaka chandrika Alaka, Ghoba Kanthi, Hala Musala (Weapons) Bahada Mali.

The chariots of the three Gods parked in front of the Lion Gate of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and Holy Trinity gave darshan to lakhs of devotees in their golden attire. It is believed that whoever sees the Lord in Suna Besha gets free of all his bad Karmas.

A huge number of the crowd was witnessed in front of the temple to feel the power of the Lord on this day. The sevayats and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of all rituals.

Earlier today, the Puri Police had released a detailed route plan for the vehicles coming to Puri for Suna Besha. However, the growing number of devotees thronging to Puri resulted in heavy traffic congestion and a large number of vehicles were seen moving at a slow place along the routes to Pilgrim Town.